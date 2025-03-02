Tragic Road Accident in Nalgonda: Two Killed as Four Vehicles Collide Near Chityal

Hyderabad: A major road accident involving four vehicles— a private bus, a container truck, and two cars—resulted in the tragic deaths of two people and left several others seriously injured.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday near Pedda Kaparthy on the Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway, causing heavy traffic congestion and chaos at the scene.

How the Tragic Accident Unfolded

According to eyewitnesses and preliminary reports, the accident was triggered when the driver of a private bus suddenly applied brakes, bringing the vehicle to an abrupt stop. This unexpected action led to a chain-reaction collision involving multiple vehicles:

A container truck approaching from behind collided with the car, crushing its front portion completely and causing the instant deaths of two passengers inside.

The private bus was traveling from Vijayawada to Hyderabad, and due to the impact, several passengers suffered injuries. The exact number of injured individuals is yet to be confirmed, but several victims were reported to have sustained serious wounds and were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Emergency Response and Police Investigation

Upon receiving reports of the accident, the local police and emergency teams arrived promptly at the scene to carry out rescue operations. The injured were immediately transported to hospitals for urgent medical attention. Authorities worked swiftly to clear the damaged vehicles from the highway to restore traffic flow and prevent further congestion.

Identities of the Deceased Yet to Be Confirmed

Police officials have launched a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. The identities of the two deceased victims have not yet been confirmed, and efforts are underway to notify their families. Investigators are examining whether driver negligence, overspeeding, or mechanical failure contributed to the accident.

Traffic Disruptions and Highway Clearance

Following the accident, the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway experienced a significant traffic jam, leaving commuters stranded for several hours. However, the authorities swiftly removed the damaged vehicles from the roadway, allowing traffic to resume.

Road Safety Concerns and Rising Highway Accidents

This tragic incident underscores the growing concern over road safety on India’s national highways. Sudden braking, high-speed travel, and lack of proper distance between vehicles often lead to fatal accidents. According to recent data, the Hyderabad-Vijayawada stretch has witnessed a surge in accidents due to heavy vehicular movement, reckless driving, and adverse weather conditions.

Authorities and safety experts recommend the following measures to prevent such accidents:

Enhancing highway surveillance and deploying more patrol teams for monitoring.

Legal Action and Next Steps

With a formal case registered, the police will conduct a detailed investigation to determine liability and accountability. If driver negligence is found to be a factor, strict legal action will be taken against those responsible. Authorities may also review highway safety measures to prevent similar accidents in the future.