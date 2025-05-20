Tragic Road Accident on NH-163 Near Pargi: Four Dead, Several Injured

A horrific road accident occurred on National Highway 163 near Rangapur in Parigi mandal, Vikarabad district, on Sunday night. A private travels bus, returning from a dinner function, crashed into a stationary lorry from behind, resulting in a gruesome scene on the highway.

Bus Was Carrying Around 60 Passengers

The bus was reportedly carrying nearly 60 passengers, most of whom were returning to their village after attending a dinner event in Parigi. Initial reports suggest that the driver failed to notice the parked lorry in the dark, leading to the collision.

Four Passengers Trapped and Killed on the Spot

In the impact, four people were crushed to death inside the bus. Their bodies were stuck in the wreckage, and local residents along with police had to struggle to retrieve them. The deceased have been identified as residents of Chandana Velli village in Shabad mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

Injured and Deceased Shifted to Parigi Government Hospital

The injured passengers and the bodies of the deceased were immediately shifted to Parigi Government Hospital. Several passengers sustained injuries of varying degrees, and medical teams have begun treatment.

Police Launch Investigation

The police reached the scene swiftly, registered a case, and have begun an investigation into the cause of the accident. Preliminary findings point to negligence and poor visibility as contributing factors.

Grief and Shock in the Community

The incident has sent shockwaves through the surrounding villages, especially Chandana Velli, where the victims hailed from. Families and locals are mourning the sudden loss, and the authorities are continuing efforts to provide support and investigate the tragedy.