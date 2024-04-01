Tragic Road Accidents Claim Lives of Pedestrian and Biker

Nagpr: Two separate road accidents in Nagpur city have left a pedestrian and a biker dead, according to police reports on Sunday.

Sharad Bramhane, aged 39, sustained critical injuries when his motorcycle collided with a truck on Daulameti road earlier today. Despite receiving medical treatment, he succumbed to his injuries. Anuj Shivprasad Landge, aged 13 and riding pillion, is currently undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the same incident.

In another unfortunate incident, 81-year-old Sitambar Kondabaji Dupare was fatally struck by a speeding four-wheeler while en route to a temple on Saturday morning in the Pachpaoli area.

The police have initiated proceedings by registering cases under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act.

These tragic events serve as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety for all individuals, whether they are pedestrians, bikers, or motorists. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the victims during this difficult time.