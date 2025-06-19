TRAI and RBI Launch Pilot to Curb Spam Loan and Credit Card Calls with Digital Consent System

New Delhi: In a joint move to tackle the persistent problem of spam calls related to loans and credit cards, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have announced a digital consent-based pilot project. This new initiative aims to ensure that promotional banking messages and calls reach only those consumers who have provided prior consent.

Key Objective: Consumer Consent for Promotional Calls

Under this pilot program, telecom service providers (TSPs) will collaborate with banks to establish a secure consent management system. The aim is to bring transparency and user control to commercial communication in India. The new regulations mandate:

Digital registration of consent for commercial communication

for commercial communication Verification of consent before sending any promotional SMS or calls

before sending any promotional SMS or calls Integration of banks and telecom operators into a unified consent ecosystem

Past Measures Against Spam Not Enough

While TRAI has taken steps previously—like allowing complaints against unregistered telemarketers and disconnecting spam-linked telecom resources—verifying offline consents remained problematic. The digital system aims to eliminate ambiguities, making consent-based outreach more secure and accountable.

Also Read: Why Does Sunil Grover Have an Attitude Toward Salman Khan? Here’s What Happened on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Why the Banking Sector Is Prioritised

Given the rise in financial fraud through spam calls and SMS, the banking sector has been prioritised for the first phase. As per the Ministry of Communications:

“Given the sensitivity of banking transactions and cases of financial fraud through spam calls, the banking sector has been prioritised for the first phase of implementation.”

How the Digital Consent System Will Work

✅ Three-Month Regulatory Sandbox Pilot

The project will be implemented under a three-month controlled regulatory sandbox, to test real-world functionality, user response, and system scalability.

✅ DLT-Based Consent Tracking

The system will use Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) to:

Record and track consumer consents

Store and update consent in real-time

Prevent unauthorized commercial messaging

✅ Bank Responsibilities

Banks are required to:

Digitally register all existing and new consents

Upload consents into the secure TSP-managed digital framework

Send communications only after consent verification

What It Means for Consumers

More control : Users can view, revoke, or manage consents through SMS, websites, or mobile apps.

: Users can through SMS, websites, or mobile apps. Transparency : Every new consent will trigger an instant confirmation message with opt-out instructions.

: Every new consent will trigger an with opt-out instructions. Secure communication: All promotional messages will be sent only after valid consent is verified.

New SMS Codes for Better Identification

As part of this initiative, users will receive SMS alerts from the ‘127xxx’ code series, containing:

Names of the entities holding their consent

Easy opt-out options

Links to view all active consents

Numbering Series to Combat Financial Fraud

In January, the RBI mandated banks to use:

‘1600xx’ series for transactional communication

series for ‘140xx’ series for promotional communication

This segregation is designed to help users easily distinguish between genuine and spam calls. In June, SBI also issued a public advisory, confirming that calls from +91-1600 numbers are secure and used only for service and transaction-related updates.

Future of Consent-Based Communications

The TRAI-RBI initiative sets the stage for a nationwide digital consent ecosystem, aiming to bring relief to users plagued by spam calls and unwanted banking promotions. Once the pilot phase concludes successfully, the system is expected to be scaled sector-wise, impacting other industries like insurance, telecom sales, and more.