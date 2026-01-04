Trailer of Chiranjeevi’s ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’ promises a laugh riot!

Hyderabad: The makers of director Anil Ravipudi’s commercial enteratiner, ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’, featuring actors Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the lead, on Sunday released the eagerly awaited trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Actor Chiranjeevi took to his X timeline to share the link of the trailer of the film. He wrote, “Let’s celebrate this Sankranthi with #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru.Enjoy the #MSGTrailer. See you all in theatres on Jan 12th!”

BCB formally requests ICC for relocating Men’s T20 World Cup matches out of India

The trailer begins with a sequence showing Shankara Vara Prasad (Chiranjeevi) to be a fearless law enforcement officer. He is seen taking down anybody who is a criminal, unmindful of the powerful positions they hold. The trailer then shows this powerful officer meeting a dynamic lady called Sasi (Nayanthara). Love happens and they become a family. The trailer gives the impression that Sasi has the upper hand in the family and that Shankara Vara Prasad is eager to please her. There is one scene in which Sasi tells Shankara Vara Prasad to “behave” him!. He retorts initially in anger only to soften and plead with her to scold him in private instead of scolding him in public.

Towards the end of the trailer, Venkatesh makes an appearance. He arrives through a helicopter and is received by Chiranjeevi, who asks him, “You look like a family man but you make a mass entry!” Venkatesh replies, “You look like the boss of mass and yet, haven’t you come become a family man?”

For the unaware, Venkatesh and Chiranjeevi, two of Telugu cinema’s top stars, have for the first time ever worked together in director Anil Ravipudi’s much-awaited mass family entertainer ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film have filmed a song number featuring Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh together.

Sources close to the unit had said the stylish dance number on Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh was shot in Gachibowli.

Interestingly, it will be for the first time ever that Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh will be seen shaking a leg together in a grand celebration number.

The two top stars will be seen dancing to Bheems Ceciroleo’s perfect dance number with electrifying beats, sources had claimed and added that the song featured over 500 dancers, who had turned the set into a carnival of colour, rhythm, and vibe while the song was being shot.

The sources had also pointed out that the explosive energy, nonstop cheers, and magical camaraderie between the two stars in the dance number were likely to make it a favourite of fans and movie buffs.

The film, which was initially being referred to as #Mega157, has triggered huge expectations as after ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ and ‘Godfather’, Nayanthara will be seen sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi for the third time in this film.

Backed by producers Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments, with Smt. Archana presenting, the film boasts top-tier technical talent.

Bheems Ceciroleo has been entrusted with the task of scoring music for this eagerly awaited entertainer while Sameer Reddy has been appointed cinematographer.

Editing for the film is by Tammiraju and A S Prakash its art director. S Krishna is the executive producer of the film, the story of which has been co-written by S Krishna and G Adi Narayana. The film is scheduled to release on January 12 for Sankranti 2026.