Train Services Disrupted as Goods Train Derails at Vizianagaram Station: ECoR

Bhubaneswar: Train services under the jurisdiction of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) were affected today after a goods train derailed at the Vizianagaram railway station yard under Waltair Division.

According to ECoR sources, several trains were controlled at different stations en route due to the disruption. These include:

– 20841 Bhubaneswar–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express

– 12863 Howrah–SMVT Bengaluru Express

– 18463 Bhubaneswar–KSR Bengaluru Prashanti Express

– 18047 Shalimar–Vasco-da-Gama Express

– 18117 Rourkela–Gunupur Rajyarani Express

– 22644 Patna–Ernakulam Express

– 12839 Howrah–Chennai Mail Express

– 22819 Bhubaneswar New–Visakhapatnam Intercity Express

– 17015 Bhubaneswar New–Secunderabad Visakha Express

Restoration work is in progress, and efforts are being made to normalize train movement in the section at the earliest, ECoR officials said.