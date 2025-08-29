Telangana

Train Services Disrupted as Goods Train Derails at Vizianagaram Station: ECoR

Train services under the jurisdiction of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) were affected today after a goods train derailed at the Vizianagaram railway station yard under Waltair Division.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf29 August 2025 - 15:58
Train Services Disrupted as Goods Train Derails at Vizianagaram Station: ECoR
Train Services Disrupted as Goods Train Derails at Vizianagaram Station: ECoR

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Bhubaneswar: Train services under the jurisdiction of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) were affected today after a goods train derailed at the Vizianagaram railway station yard under Waltair Division.

According to ECoR sources, several trains were controlled at different stations en route due to the disruption. These include:

– 20841 Bhubaneswar–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express

– 12863 Howrah–SMVT Bengaluru Express

– 18463 Bhubaneswar–KSR Bengaluru Prashanti Express

– 18047 Shalimar–Vasco-da-Gama Express

– 18117 Rourkela–Gunupur Rajyarani Express

– 22644 Patna–Ernakulam Express

– 12839 Howrah–Chennai Mail Express

– 22819 Bhubaneswar New–Visakhapatnam Intercity Express

– 17015 Bhubaneswar New–Secunderabad Visakha Express

Restoration work is in progress, and efforts are being made to normalize train movement in the section at the earliest, ECoR officials said.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf29 August 2025 - 15:58
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button