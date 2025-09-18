Training 1 Million Women in Design by 2030: UXINDIA Conference Launches Global Movement from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The 21st International UXINDIA Conference kicked off today at the Trident Hotel, Hyderabad, with a powerful message: design is the future, and women will lead it.

Organized by the UMO Design Foundation, the three-day global event has drawn over 1,500 delegates from 16 countries, nearly 40% of them women. With 85 international speakers from leading global brands like J.P. Morgan, Philips, Microsoft, BP, Adobe Designs, and YouTube, the conference is packed with workshops, panel discussions, and keynote sessions. After two years in Bengaluru, the event returned to Hyderabad—marking the Foundation’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

At the inauguration, international speakers highlighted how women already demonstrate strong design skills in their daily lives—balancing households, managing family responsibilities, and pursuing careers. “With mastery in design, women can move beyond jobs to emerge as entrepreneurs. Design is essential across all sectors,” they emphasized.

Kaladhar Bapu’s Vision: 1 Million Women by 2030

Kaladhar Bapu, Founder & Chairman of UMO Design Foundation and Curator of UXINDIA, set an ambitious goal at the conference:

“Our vision is to train 1 million women in design by 2030. In the past two years alone, we have already trained 30,000 women. Women can pursue design careers, work as consultants, or thrive as entrepreneurs. With digital knowledge now integrated into design, the opportunities are limitless.”

Bapu stressed the need for design-driven entrepreneurship, citing companies like Airbnb as global success stories. He added, “Many industries have strong representation in technology and business, but very few in design. That must change.”

Designing for the Future

Highlighting the pace of AI-driven change, Bapu underscored the importance of nurturing creativity in the next generation. The conference’s Design Pitch showcased innovative student projects from across India, offering them a platform before global investors. “With the right support, these students can stop looking for jobs and start building companies,” Bapu said.

A Global Design Movement from Hyderabad

Over the last two years, UMO has run pilot projects through its LEAD forum, training 30,000 women across schools, colleges, and online platforms. “This is just the beginning,” Bapu concluded. “No matter what career one chooses, design knowledge adds tremendous value. From Hyderabad, we are launching a design movement that will go global and create deep impact.”