Traitor Party Majlis... Will You Vote for Them? Bandi Sanjay's Explosive Remarks

Karimnagar: In a sharp political attack during BJP’s Foundation Day celebrations in Karimnagar on Sunday, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar labeled the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM or Majlis) as a “traitorous party” and pitted it against the BJP, which he called a “patriotic party” in the ongoing MLC elections in Hyderabad.

BJP vs Majlis: A Battle Between Patriotism and Betrayal, Says Sanjay

Speaking to the media, Bandi Sanjay questioned voters:

“Will you vote for the traitorous Majlis Party or for the BJP, which stands for patriotism and Sanatana Dharma?”

He alleged that both the BRS and Congress have united to help the Majlis party win the Hyderabad MLC seat. He added that both parties are not even fielding their own candidates, proving their alliance with AIMIM.

BRS and Congress Accused of Surrendering State to Majlis

Bandi Sanjay accused both Congress and BRS of surrendering the state’s interests to the AIMIM. He went on to say that the Congress is helping BRS escape legal cases, particularly highlighting the phone-tapping case where, except for the prime accused (A1), all others were granted bail.

BJP Behind Free Rice and Welfare Schemes in Telangana

The Union Minister emphasized that the free rice scheme in Telangana is a central government initiative by the BJP. He criticized the state government for failing to properly implement several central welfare schemes. Despite this, he said, the Centre continues to support Telangana’s development without hesitation.

“Congress Government is a Rubber Stamp,” Alleges Sanjay

Bandi Sanjay accused the Congress-led Telangana government of lacking administrative control.

He called it a “rubber stamp government,” citing how decisions like cabinet expansion are being dictated by AICC. He also questioned why PCC Chief Revanth Reddy is announcing cabinet changes instead of the CM himself.

He cited similar interference in the HCU committee formation and claimed that Congress in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan is issuing directives to Telangana ministers, further proving that the state lacks independent governance.

Corruption, Commission, and Centralized Control Alleged

Bandi Sanjay alleged widespread corruption in the Telangana Congress government, accusing them of sending illegal money to Delhi and demanding commissions on every project. He contrasted this with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clean governance, stating that the country has seen 11 years of corruption-free leadership under the BJP.

Call for Double Engine Sarkar in Telangana

He concluded by saying that true development in Telangana is only possible through a “Double Engine Sarkar” — a BJP government at both the Centre and the state — similar to what is being seen in other BJP-ruled states.