Transgender Assaulted in Mallepally After Being Lured Through Dating App; One Suspect Held, Two Absconding

Hyderabad: A disturbing incident has come to light in the Habibnagar police limits, where a transgender individual was allegedly assaulted by three men after being lured through an online dating application. The police have registered a case and arrested one of the accused, while the remaining two are on the run.

According to police reports, the three accused contacted the victim through the Grindr dating app and invited the transgender person to meet them. The suspects have been identified as:

Riyan alias Fahad, reportedly the son of an Afzal Sagar MIM leader Affan alias Jafar Ahmed

Police said the trio took the victim to an isolated location and behaved inappropriately. They allegedly pressured the victim to pay ₹30,000, and when the individual refused, the suspects assaulted the transgender person, causing injuries.

Following the complaint filed by the victim, Habibnagar police swiftly registered a case and began investigating. One accused has already been detained, while two others are absconding. Search operations are underway to trace and arrest the remaining suspects, officials said.

Police have assured that strict action will be taken and that efforts are being intensified to ensure justice for the victim.