Transgender Group Creates Chaos on Hyderabad–Srisailam Highway; Motorists Complain of Harassment

Mohammed Yousuf12 November 2025 - 20:38
Hyderabad: The Pahadishareef Police have detained several transgender individuals following multiple complaints from motorists about alleged public nuisance along the Hyderabad–Srisailam National Highway.

According to reports, motorists frequently faced inconvenience in the evenings as groups of transgender persons gathered along the roadside between 6 p.m. and midnight. Travelers, especially those accompanied by families, complained that the individuals were obstructing traffic and engaging in indecent behavior while demanding money from passing vehicles.

After receiving several complaints, the police carried out a special drive on Tuesday night, reaching the Srisailam main road and detaining a few persons involved in the act. Officials said the police intervention was aimed at maintaining public order and ensuring that commuters could travel safely without harassment.

Authorities have issued a stern warning, stating that strict legal action will be taken against anyone causing inconvenience or engaging in inappropriate conduct on public roads.

Police officials further appealed to the public to report such incidents immediately, assuring that steps will be taken to preserve law, order, and public decency along the highway.

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
