Transgender Group Creates Chaos on Hyderabad–Srisailam Highway; Motorists Complain of Harassment

Hyderabad: The Pahadishareef Police have detained several transgender individuals following multiple complaints from motorists about alleged public nuisance along the Hyderabad–Srisailam National Highway.

According to reports, motorists frequently faced inconvenience in the evenings as groups of transgender persons gathered along the roadside between 6 p.m. and midnight. Travelers, especially those accompanied by families, complained that the individuals were obstructing traffic and engaging in indecent behavior while demanding money from passing vehicles.

After receiving several complaints, the police carried out a special drive on Tuesday night, reaching the Srisailam main road and detaining a few persons involved in the act. Officials said the police intervention was aimed at maintaining public order and ensuring that commuters could travel safely without harassment.

Authorities have issued a stern warning, stating that strict legal action will be taken against anyone causing inconvenience or engaging in inappropriate conduct on public roads.

Police officials further appealed to the public to report such incidents immediately, assuring that steps will be taken to preserve law, order, and public decency along the highway.