From Metro Stations to Basti Dawakhanas — Transgenders Set to Join GHMC Workforce Across Sectors

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government is taking proactive steps to ensure a dignified life and stable employment for members of the transgender community, said GHMC Additional Commissioners Sneha Shabarish and Chandrakanth Reddy.

A meeting was held on Wednesday at Panwar Hall in the GHMC headquarters with transgender representatives and NGOs under the auspices of the Urban Community Development (UCD) department.

GHMC to Offer Jobs Based on Interests and Skills

Additional Commissioner Sneha Shabarish said the initiative aims to provide job opportunities within GHMC departments based on the educational qualifications, skills, and interests of transgender individuals. She added that training will be provided for employment both within GHMC and in other sectors.

Focus on Economic Empowerment and Self-Help Groups

UCD Additional Commissioner Chandrakanth Reddy emphasized the government’s commitment to empowering transgenders economically. He announced that GHMC had already formed three transgender self-help groups (SHGs) and is working to provide bank linkages. “More SHGs will be created to ensure economic independence for those who may not be eligible for direct job opportunities,” he said.

Variety of Employment Roles Identified

The GHMC plans to integrate transgender individuals into several sectors, including:

Security and green marshals in cleanliness drives

Maintenance roles in parks, HMWS&SB reservoirs, and street lighting

Support roles at sports grounds and metro stations

Paramedic positions in basti hospitals

Water quality testing under the Amrut scheme

Sports Sector Jobs Also on the Table

GHMC Sports Wing Additional Commissioner Yadagiri Rao mentioned that the sports sector offers roles for people with varying educational levels, from none to highly qualified candidates. Skill Development Centers and NGOs are collaborating to train transgenders and create job market linkages.

Transgender Voices Heard

During the session, several transgender representatives shared their views, discussed available training programs, and clarified doubts regarding employment and livelihood.

Officials in Attendance

Among those present were Additional SP Srinivas, Horticulture Officer Dr. Sunanda, Administration JC Srinivas, and representatives from various transgender associations and NGOs.