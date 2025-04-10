Telangana: Transport Department Sees 17% Revenue Dip in 2024-25 Financial Year

Adilabad: The Transport Department of Telangana has reported a significant decline in revenue for the financial year 2024-25 (till January), registering ₹5,787 crore, a sharp 17% drop compared to ₹6,990 crore earned in 2023-24. The shortfall in income stands at ₹1,203 crore, marking the second major slump after the Covid-hit 2020-21 financial year.

Year-on-Year Comparison Shows Volatility

The department had posted ₹6,390 crore in revenue during 2022-23, and ₹3,971 crore in 2021-22. A major dip of around 20% was observed in 2020-21, when revenue dropped to ₹3,228 crore from ₹3,515 crore in 2019-20 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Key Revenue Streams: Registrations, Permits, and Penalties

The department generates revenue from vehicle registrations, permits, green taxes, and penalties for road safety violations. Currently, over 1.72 crore vehicles are registered in Telangana, including 1.26 crore motorcycles, 23.35 lakh motor cars, and 6.53 lakh goods vehicles.

Job Losses and Real Estate Slump Blamed for Dip

Officials attribute the decline in revenue to job losses caused by inflation and a slowdown in the real estate sector, which led to a decrease in vehicle purchases. This, in turn, impacted the department’s earnings.

Outlook: Scope for Improvement

Despite the recent dip, officials remain optimistic. They believe that with economic stabilization and renewed demand for vehicles, the department’s revenue can bounce back in the coming months of the 2025-26 financial year.