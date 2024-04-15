Travis Head, Pat Cummins Lead SRH to Victory Over RCB by 25 runs

In a thrilling encounter, Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched a remarkable 25-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

Travis Head’s explosive century, coupled with skipper Pat Cummins’ stellar performance, propelled SRH to a record-breaking total of 287/3. Head’s maiden T20 hundred, a blistering 102 off just 41 balls, and Heinrich Klaasen’s aggressive 67 set the stage for a daunting target. Cummins led the bowling attack with finesse, taking 3 crucial wickets for 43 runs.

Despite a strong start from RCB’s Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli, who scored 62 and 42 respectively, the introduction of leg-spinner Mayank Markande turned the tide. Kohli’s dismissal triggered a collapse, with RCB losing four wickets in quick succession. Dinesh Karthik’s valiant 83 and contributions from others added some excitement, but RCB fell short in the end.

Earlier, Head’s explosive batting display, supported by Abhishek Sharma and Klaasen, powered SRH to their highest-ever IPL total. Head’s aggressive approach and Klaasen’s quickfire fifty propelled SRH past the 277-run mark. Aiden Markram and Abdul Samad’s late contributions further boosted Hyderabad’s score to 287/3, setting a new record.

With this win, Sunrisers Hyderabad showcased their dominance in a high-scoring encounter, marking a memorable victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore.