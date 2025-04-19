Tremors felt in J&K after earthquake strikes Afghanistan

Srinagar: A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on Saturday morning, with tremors felt in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

According to the Meteorological Department, the epicentre was located in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region at a depth of 86 km, at latitude 36.13°N and longitude 71.38°E.

No Casualties Reported So Far

Tremors were felt across multiple areas in J&K, but there have been no immediate reports of casualties or property damage. Authorities have assured that they are closely monitoring the situation.

Panic Among Residents as Tremors Felt

The tremors caused panic among residents, prompting people to rush out of homes and workplaces. Eyewitnesses reported that the shaking lasted for several seconds. Many took to social media to share their experiences and contact loved ones.

Kashmir’s History of Earthquakes

Kashmir is part of a seismically active zone and has experienced major earthquakes in the past. Notably, on October 8, 2005, a quake of the same 5.9 magnitude struck Muzaffarabad at 8:50 a.m., devastating the region and causing the deaths of over 80,000 people on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC).

Earthquake Resilience: Traditional vs Modern Structures

Experts have debated the earthquake resilience of traditional vs modern structures. Buildings made of mud, timber, and brick—common in older times—are believed to have been more resilient than many of the cement-concrete constructions built in the past seven decades.

Chenab Valley: A Seismic Hotspot

The Chenab Valley region—covering Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, and Reasi districts—has experienced frequent seismic activity in the last decade. Many residential and government buildings in the area have suffered structural damage, leading to ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Experts Warn, But Prediction Remains Uncertain

Some seismologists caution that the region may be at risk for a major future earthquake, but they also emphasize that accurate earthquake prediction remains scientifically unfeasible at present.