Trending: NBA Cheerleaders Dance to ‘Peelings’ Song, Pushpa 2’s Global Craze Continues!

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Goes Global as NBA Cheerleaders Groove to Viral Song

Hyderabad: The craze for Pushpa 2: The Rule has reached international levels, as a video of NBA cheerleaders dancing to the popular Peelings song has taken social media by storm.

During the Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks game on Thursday, the cheerleaders performed an electrifying routine to the track, leaving fans worldwide thrilled about the film’s growing popularity.

Pushpa 2: A Global Sensation

The upcoming Telugu blockbuster, Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has already created waves among audiences. The first installment, Pushpa: The Rise, became a massive success, grossing Rs 18,71 crore worldwide. Since then, the franchise has gained international fame, with fans recreating iconic Pushpa Raj dialogues and gestures across the globe.

‘Peelings’ Song Goes Viral

The Peelings song, composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), is a high-energy dance number featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Its catchy beats and signature dance moves have captivated audiences, making it a fan favorite. The latest NBA cheerleader performance has only amplified the song’s global reach, sparking excitement among international fans.

Social Media Reacts to NBA’s Pushpa Fever

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans went wild over Pushpa 2‘s increasing global recognition. Social media platforms were flooded with comments praising the film’s impact beyond Indian cinema.

Why Is Pushpa 2 Trending?

The film’s mass appeal and unique storytelling have attracted global audiences.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the highly anticipated sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. Fans eagerly await its release, expecting it to break new records and solidify its place in Indian cinema history.

With Pushpa 2 now making waves on the NBA stage, the film’s international influence is stronger than ever. Fans can’t wait to see what’s next for Allu Arjun’s iconic character, Pushpa Raj.