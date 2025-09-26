Telangana Rain: Tribal Man Dies Crossing Flooded River in Asifabad, Villagers Demand Bridge

A heartbreaking tragedy struck Anarpalli village in Kerami mandal of Kumram Bhim Asifabad district on Friday, when a tribal man lost his life while being carried across a swollen river on the way to hospital.

The victim, Pawar Baku Naik of Jankapur village, had been unwell for the past few days. Relatives, desperate to get him treatment, carried him on their shoulders through the flooded stream. However, midway across, the force of the current and the exhausting conditions proved fatal. Locals said he suffocated and collapsed before they could reach the other side. He was being shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, but tragically, he passed away en route. His body was later taken back to the village.

Distraught family members alleged that the absence of a bridge over the river cost Naik his life. They accused the authorities of long-standing negligence and pointed out that, despite repeated appeals, no effort had been made to provide the village with this basic facility. “If a bridge had been built, he would still be alive,” a relative said, urging the government to act immediately and prevent future tragedies.

Residents of Anarpalli and neighboring villages echoed the demand, stressing that the flooding of the river repeatedly cuts them off from the rest of the district. With no safe passage, people are left stranded during emergencies, often risking their lives in dangerous waters to access healthcare, markets, and other essential services in Asifabad town.

For the grieving family, the incident has left not just sorrow but also anger, fueling calls for urgent infrastructure development in the remote tribal belt.