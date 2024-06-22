Tribal Woman Gang-Raped in Ujjain: Accused’s House Demolished, one more to go: Video

Ujjain: In a decisive move, authorities demolished the house of one of the accused in a brutal gang-rape case in Ujjain. The incident involved a 20-year-old tribal woman who was raped in a field in Tajpur, Ujjain.

The accused, Imran, saw his shanty near the crime scene razed on Saturday with the assistance of the police and panchayat. Authorities have also planned to demolish the house of another accused, Ravi.

The horrific crime unfolded on Wednesday when the victim, who had traveled from Dindori to Indore with her husband in search of work, lost her mobile phone. The couple then took a train to Ujjain, seeking employment at Indira Nagar Square.

Ravi, on a motorcycle, offered them work and led them to a shed in Tajpur. He instructed the woman to clean the shed and took her husband away on the pretext of getting supplies. Imran then arrived and raped the woman, followed by Ravi who returned after abandoning her husband in Ujjain and also raped her.

The woman managed to escape, running 1.5 kilometers to a quarry where laborers rescued her and alerted the police. The Panwasa police responded swiftly, apprehending both accused and reuniting the woman with her husband.

In response to the crime, two days later, the police demolished Imran’s house and the shed where the assault took place, signaling strong action against the perpetrators.