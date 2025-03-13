Tributes Paid to 3 BSF Jawans Killed in Manipur Road Accident

Imphal: Senior Border Security Force (BSF) and police officials paid tribute on Thursday to three BSF jawans who lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district. The accident, which took place on March 11, also left 11 other personnel injured.

Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport

A solemn wreath-laying ceremony was held at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal, where senior officials from BSF, the police, and civil administration honored the fallen soldiers. The three deceased personnel, all from the 37 Battalion of BSF, were identified as:

Head Constable Surendra Kumar

Constable Bachhu Mondal

Constable Ankul Singh

The event saw the presence of Manipur’s Additional Director General of Police L. Kailun, BSF Inspector General Sanjay Kumar Misra (Mizoram and Cachar Frontier), and other senior officials who paid their last respects to the martyred jawans.

Details of the Manipur BSF Bus Accident

According to officials, the BSF bus fell into a gorge in Changoubung village, Kangpokpi district, causing severe injuries to 14 personnel. The injured jawans were immediately evacuated to Senapati District Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, three of them succumbed to their injuries.

Sacrifices of the Fallen Soldiers

A BSF spokesperson highlighted the dedication and selfless service of the three martyred jawans in maintaining law and order in Manipur. Their contribution in safeguarding the region was deeply appreciated by the officials present at the ceremony.

Following the tributes, the bodies of the deceased BSF personnel were sent to their respective home states for final rites.

Manipur Governor Expresses Condolences

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident. In an official statement on X (formerly Twitter), the Manipur Raj Bhavan shared:

“Manipur Governor, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident in Changoubung village, Senapati district, where three BSF personnel lost their lives. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Security Forces Deployed Amid Manipur Violence

In response to ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, thousands of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, including BSF, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), have been deployed alongside the Indian Army and Assam Rifles.

The tragic loss of these three brave BSF personnel underscores the sacrifices made by India’s armed forces in ensuring peace and stability in conflict-affected regions.

