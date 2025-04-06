Tributes Paid to Last Nizam of Hyderabad on His 139th Birth Anniversary

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 139th birth anniversary of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last Nizam of Hyderabad (Asif Jah VII), tributes were paid at his grave located at Masjid-e-Judi, King Kothi, on Sunday.

Anuradha Reddy of INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage), Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan, Mohd Anas Ali Khan, AICC OBC Coordinator Anil Kumar, along with students and members of the public, offered floral tributes and prayers in his memory.

The gathering reflected on the Nizam’s enduring contributions to education, infrastructure development, and public welfare. Attendees marked the day with solemn respect, acknowledging his legacy as a progressive and visionary ruler.