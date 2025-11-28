Tributes paid to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on 135th death anniversary in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid tributes to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his 135th death anniversary on Friday.

In a message posted on social media platform X, he recalled Phule as a reformer who dedicated his life to equality, education, women’s empowerment and the upliftment of marginalised communities.

Telangana Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also offered homage at the Minister’s Quarters, where he garlanded Phule’s portrait and reflected on his contribution towards social justice.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

BC Welfare Department Principal Secretary Sridhar, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Gurukul Secretary Saidulu, Additional Director Alok Kumar and other officials attended the programme.

Ponnam Prabhakar described Phule’s teachings as vital to the nation’s progress, particularly in advancing the lives of the poor and weaker sections. He emphasised Phule’s belief that education forms the foundation of empowerment and urged parents to educate their children so they may build a socially responsible future. He said the government remains committed to continuing Phule’s mission of equality and collective upliftment.

Also Read: Indiramma canteen opens at Bagh Lingampalli to offer meals at Rs 5

TPCC President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud also extended tributes, calling Phule one of India’s most influential social reformers. He praised Phule’s tireless efforts for women’s education, social equality, and the rights of oppressed communities, noting his establishment of the first school for girls as a landmark movement in Indian educational history.

He further highlighted Phule’s advocacy for farmer rights and his critique of systems that allowed the exploitation of rural communities.

Goud appealed to the youth to draw inspiration from Phule’s philosophy and work towards eliminating inequalities. He expressed hope that society will continue to move forward guided by Phule’s ideals of justice, awareness and reform.