Trinamool to reach out to Bengal personalities with Mamata govt’s report card of past 15 years

Kolkata: All India Trinamool Congress leadership has started distributing ‘Unnayoner Panchali’, the state government’s report card for the past 15 years in power, to prominent personalities across West Bengal as part of their Banglar Samarthane Sanjog (outreach) initiative.

State Minister Shashi Panja and party MP Sharmila Sarkar presented the report card along with a letter from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Professor Dr Manimoy Bandyopadhyay, Director of IPGMER and SSKM Hospital, hailing the contribution to West Bengal’s public healthcare transformation.

Another Trinamool Congress MP, Nadimul Haque, met celebrated music composer Indraadip Dasgupta and presented him with the Unnayoner Panchali box and the Chief Minister’s letter, reflecting on Bengal’s transformative journey over the past 15 years.

As per sources, 200 such personalities from various fields ranging from arts, films, sports, academics and others will be reached out by the Trinamool leadership in the run-up to the state Assembly polls later this year.

Speaking to IANS, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said the West Bengal government, led by Trinamool Congress, believes in maintaining transparency and therefore decided to reach out to people with a report card of good governance during the last 15 years.

“The Mamata Banerjee government has done a remarkable job for the people. Therefore, it does not shy away from bringing out a report card to the people, unlike any other party. Through this initiative, our party is highlighting the good government of the West Bengal government and showing how government schemes changed the lives of the people in the state,” Chakraborty said

The Trinamool Congress leader further said that the Unnayoner Panchali is more like a white paper brought out by the state government.

“We have seen how a BJP leader misbehaved with a NDTV reporter for asking pertinent questions. Here, we do not run away from reporters and their questions. Here we face them and give answers to every question. The BJP and the central government, on the other hand, hide the truth and run away. But TMC shows the truth and faces the public with honesty and full transparency,” said Chakraborty.