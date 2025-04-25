Rare Triple Conjunction of Moon, Venus, and Saturn Visible in Hyderabad Skies — Here’s When and Where to Watch

Hyderabad – Stargazers in Hyderabad are in for a cosmic treat as a rare celestial event—the triple conjunction of the Moon with planets Venus and Saturn—is lighting up the pre-dawn skies. The phenomenon will be visible until Saturday, offering a brief but captivating opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts.

What is a Triple Conjunction?

According to N Sri Raghunandan Kumar, founder of the Planetary Society of India (PSI), a conjunction occurs when two or more celestial bodies appear very close to each other in the sky as seen from Earth. Despite vast differences in their actual distances—such as the Moon being about 384,000 km from Earth, and Venus and Saturn being millions to billions of kilometers away—they appear close due to their position from our perspective.

In this rare triple conjunction, Venus and Saturn align with the Moon, creating a spectacular visual cluster that can be observed in the eastern sky before sunrise.

A Cosmic Coincidence

The conjunction of Venus and Saturn took place in the early hours of Friday, a striking celestial coincidence. Despite being located on opposite sides of Earth in their orbits around the Sun—Venus being closer and Saturn far beyond Mars and Jupiter—they appear next to each other due to orbital positioning.

Raghunandan explains, “Events like these highlight the beauty of celestial mechanics. They remind us how distance and motion across vast space can result in such seemingly magical visual alignments.”

No ‘Smiley Face’ in the Sky

Social media has been abuzz with claims of a “smiley face” formation made by the Moon, Venus, and Saturn. However, Raghunandan debunks the rumor, stating that Saturn is currently too dim to be visible to the naked eye, especially in light-polluted urban skies like Hyderabad. Only Venus is clearly visible during this event.

“Saturn’s visibility will improve in the coming weeks as it comes closer to Earth,” he added.

Watch the Skies and Capture the Moment

Members of the Planetary Society of India have been observing and capturing images of the conjunction for the past three days. Interested skywatchers can access photos and videos of the event at www.ournewplanets.info.

The phenomenon offers a unique learning experience and a reminder of the wonders of our universe. So, if you’re in Hyderabad, look towards the East before sunrise—and don’t forget your binoculars!