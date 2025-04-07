Triple R Land Acquisition Sparks Controversy: Farmers Reject Compensation, Threaten Legal Battle

Hyderabad: The land acquisition process for the northern section of the Regional Ring Road (Triple R) has triggered fresh controversy. Authorities are preparing to distribute compensation based on government-assessed rates, despite the final amount not being agreed upon.

However, farmers are rejecting the compensation, claiming it is less than half the market value. Officials now plan to deposit the funds in court and proceed with forced acquisition, a move that could lead to major unrest similar to the Lagadapalli case.

Land Acquisition Scope and Compensation Estimates

The northern section of the Triple R project spans 162 kilometers, requiring the acquisition of 1,950 hectares of land. The total estimated compensation for landowners and affected parties is around ₹5,100 crores, to be shared by the central and state governments. Of this, the state government is responsible for ₹2,550 crores.

The current state budget has earmarked ₹1,250 crores for the acquisition, and according to officials, 85% of the land acquisition is reportedly complete. Awards have been passed, and NHAI is preparing to deposit compensation directly into farmers’ accounts.

Farmers Strongly Oppose Inadequate Compensation

Farmers argue that the offered ₹6 lakh per acre is significantly below the market value of ₹40–₹50 lakh per acre. Even with a revision, the highest proposed rate from the government is only ₹12–15 lakh per acre. In response, the government plans to initiate arbitration through district collectors to reassess the compensation.

Farmers are refusing to part with their land unless they are paid at current market rates, criticizing authorities for bypassing proper consultation and moving forward with award declarations unilaterally.

Legal Resistance and Threat of Forced Land Takeover

With farmers continuing to reject the proposed compensation, NHAI is preparing to deposit the money in court and proceed with legal land acquisition and ownership transfer (mutation).

Farmers have vowed not to surrender their land unless fair compensation is granted. Some have already approached the courts, securing stay orders. The issue is further complicated by past promises—residents of Ranga Reddy and Yadadri districts recall that R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had assured them the RRR route would not affect their lands.

Delays in Project Due to Legal and Environmental Hurdles

Although tenders for the construction of the northern segment of the Triple R have been floated, they remain unopened due to pending legal disputes and environmental clearance issues. Authorities have now confirmed the clearances have been obtained, and they hope the legal challenges will be resolved shortly.

Should farmers persist in their refusal, the government plans to deposit the compensation in court and continue with the acquisition, potentially igniting further resistance.