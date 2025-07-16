Triptii Dimri Shines in ‘Dhadak 2’: A Bold Take on Caste & Love

Actress Triptii Dimri is all set to star in the much-anticipated film ‘Dhadak 2’, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. The romantic drama, set to release on August 1, explores intense social themes like casteism, identity, and the emotional struggles of forbidden love. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film promises a realistic and hard-hitting narrative, breaking away from the typical Bollywood love story format.

Triptii Shares Experience Working With Top Directors

In a recent interview, Triptii shared her journey in the film industry and her excitement about upcoming projects. She revealed working with renowned directors like Vishal Bhardwaj and Sandeep Reddy Vanga has helped her grow as an actor.

‘Spirit’ with Prabhas: A Powerful Collaboration

Triptii will also be seen opposite Prabhas in ‘Spirit’, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. She described the film as “beautiful” and is thrilled to collaborate again with the team behind Animal. ‘Spirit’, produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, will go on floors in 2025 and features Prabhas as a fierce police officer.