Trisha Tells Trolls: “Really Feel Terrible for You Guys!”

Chennai: Popular actress Trisha has responded strongly to online trolls targeting her on social media. In a candid message posted on her Instagram story, Trisha expressed sympathy for those spreading negativity, stating that she felt “terrible” for them and the people around them.

A Strong Message on Instagram

In her Instagram story, Trisha wrote:

“Shabaaaaa… Toxic people, how do you guys do life or sleep well? Does sitting on social media and posting nonsensical stuff about others really make your day? Really feel terrible for you guys and the people you live with or are surrounded by. Anonymous cowardice indeed! God bless you all really!”

Her message was clearly aimed at those leaving negative and unnecessary comments about her on social platforms.

Context: Release of ‘Good Bad Ugly’

Trisha’s response came shortly after the release of her latest film, ‘Good Bad Ugly’, in which she stars opposite Ajith Kumar. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film released on Thursday and has opened to positive reviews overall, though Trisha’s performance has received mixed feedback from audiences and critics.

Mixed Reactions to Performance

While many fans have praised Trisha’s role and on-screen presence, some social media users have criticized her performance as not up to the mark—prompting her to issue the strongly-worded post.

Box Office Performance

According to Sacnilk.com, Good Bad Ugly recorded a net collection of around ₹29.35 crores in India on its opening day, reflecting a solid start at the box office.

Strong Cast and Crew Behind the Film

The film features a powerful ensemble cast alongside Trisha and Ajith, including Arjun Das, Prabhu, Prasanna, and Sunil in pivotal roles.