TRS-D Likely to Give Sleepless Nights to BRS in Jubilee Hills by-poll

Hyderabad: The political buzz in Hyderabad has shifted to Jubilee Hills, where the upcoming by-election promises more drama than usual. With nominations opening on Monday, all eyes are on the ruling Congress, the BJP, and, of course, the BRS – the party determined to prove it still holds sway in Telangana politics.

But when BRS thought it had a clear path, a twist emerged with the entry of Telangana Rakshana Samithi Democratic (TRS-D) party. The new party has announced it will contest the Jubilee Hills seat, sending ripples through political circles and leaving BRS strategists on edge.

Also Read: KTR Slams CM Over Demolitions, Urges Voters to ‘Choose Between Car and Bulldozer’ in Jubilee Hills Bypoll

TRS-D president Narala Satyanarayana unveiled the party’s flag and website, describing the new logo as a reflection of Telangana’s aspirations. The announcement was made even more striking with the revelation that TRS-D’s working president, Kancharla Manjusha, a prominent female leader, will be the candidate for Jubilee Hills. “We are ready for a tough fight”, Narala said confidently.

For BRS, this is not just another election – it’s a test of survival. The TRS-D name carries recognition among the voters, and its flag, closely resembling the BRS’s own pink, adds an extra layer of challenge. In past elections, symbols like the road roller and roti maker – bearing resemblance to a car symbol – have led to unexpected defeats for the BRS candidates. Political veterans point out that BRS has fallen victim before to smaller parties, sometimes losing seats over seemingly minor symbols. Now, history could repeat itself.

As Jubilee Hills gears up for a high-stakes battle, one thing is clear: the BRS will have sleepless nights ahead, and TRS-D is ready to make its mark.