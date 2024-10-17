Truck carrying wild animals overturn sin Telangana, escaped crocs recaptured

Telangana

17 October 2024
Hyderabad: Two crocodiles were re-captured after they escaped after a truck carrying wild animals from Patna to Bengaluru overturned in Telangana’s Nirmal district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on National Highway 44 near Mondigutta village in Nirmal district when the truck, transporting the wild animals from Patna’s Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park to Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta National Park, overturned.

The truck, carrying eight crocodiles, two white elephants, two tigers, and other animals, crashed into cement pillars and fell off the road into the wild after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Following the accident, two crocodiles managed to escape.

Police and forest personnel who rushed to the scene managed to immediately recapture the animals and shift them back to the truck. The authorities heaved a sigh of relief as no other animal could escape after the crash.

Swift action by police and forest officials averted any tragedy.

Both the tigers were secured in their cage in the truck. Forest officials with the help of police swiftly secured the area to prevent further risks. The authorities pressed cranes into service to lift back the vehicle. Officials said all the animals in the truck were safe. The officials arranged another vehicle, into which the animals were shifted, and it later resumed the journey to Bengaluru.

The Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park provides wild animals, including some rare species to zoos, across the country after clearance. The Central Zoo Authority allows the transfer of wild animals to Zoos in various states. The Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, also known as Patna Zoo, has been making efforts to conserve and propagate endangered species from around the world.

