Trump Administration Introduces Registry for Undocumented Immigrants

The Trump administration has announced the creation of a registry for all individuals residing in the United States illegally, with non-compliance resulting in fines or prosecution.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated on Tuesday that anyone 14 years or older must register, provide fingerprints, and disclose their address as per the Immigration and Nationality Act. Officials emphasized that the failure to register would be considered a crime, carrying potential fines and imprisonment.

Push for Mass Deportations and Border Control

This move aligns with President Donald Trump’s campaign pledge to enforce stricter immigration laws and facilitate mass deportations. The administration’s statement highlighted that past governments had neglected this law, but it would now be enforced rigorously. The US Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) is set to launch a registration form and process soon.

Also Read: Trump Launches $5 Million ‘Gold Card’ Visa: A Setback for Indian EB-5 Visa Holders? Here is What We Know

Concerns Over Targeting of Immigrants

Immigration advocacy groups, including the National Immigration Law Center, have expressed concerns that the registry could serve as a tool to identify and deport noncitizens. They cited historical precedents, such as the Alien Registration Act of 1940, which was used to monitor individuals deemed national security risks. Critics fear the new initiative could disproportionately impact vulnerable communities and lead to widespread detentions.