Trump Announces 25% Tariff on Countries Trading with Iran, Tensions Escalate

Washington: In a major escalation of pressure on Iran, Donald Trump, the President of the United States, has announced a 25% tariff on all countries that continue trade with Iran. The announcement was made through a post on Truth Social, where Trump said the decision would take effect immediately and would not be reversed.

The move has intensified global attention on US–Iran relations, at a time when Iran is already witnessing ongoing anti-government protests and heightened geopolitical tensions.

“Decision Is Final,” Says Trump

In his message, Trump warned countries doing business with Iran that they would face an additional 25% tariff. He stressed that the decision was final, leaving no room for negotiation or delay.

The announcement comes amid repeated warnings by Trump that the US has “very tough options” available if the situation in Iran continues to deteriorate.

Military Action Among Options, Says US Side

According to US officials, Trump has earlier hinted that military action against Iran is also among the options being considered. The US administration has reportedly been in contact with Iranian opposition leaders, further adding to the tension between the two nations.

Observers say the tariff decision signals a shift toward maximum economic pressure, aimed at isolating Iran internationally.

Iran Responds, Reviews US Proposals

Reacting to the development, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran is carefully reviewing proposals sent by the United States. He added that communication channels with US Special Representative Steve Witkoff remain open.

However, Araghchi strongly criticised Trump’s warning that military action could follow if protests turn violent. He said such statements amount to provoking “terror elements” and create conditions to justify foreign interference in Iran’s internal affairs.

Protests Continue Inside Iran

Iran continues to witness anti-government protests across several regions. According to claims by a US-based human rights organisation, around 490 people have been killed in the protests over the past two weeks, though independent verification remains difficult.

Iranian officials argue that external pressure and public statements by foreign leaders are fueling instability and targeting both protesters and security forces.

Global Impact Expected

Analysts say Trump’s tariff announcement could have wide international consequences, especially for countries with active trade ties to Iran. The decision may impact energy markets, trade routes, and diplomatic relations, as nations weigh economic costs against political alignments.

As tensions rise, the situation remains closely watched by the international community, with fears that economic pressure could further deepen the crisis in the region.

