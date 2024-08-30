Trump calls Harris’s first presidential nominee interview boring

Washington: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump labeled his Democratic rival Kamala Harris’s first interview as ‘Boring.’

“Boring!!!,” Trump posted on TruthSocial after Harris’ interview with CNN aired.

The interview featured only one foreign policy question about her stance on the Middle East conflict, with no mention of Russia or China.

It also covered domestic issues like high prices in the US and the immigration crisis. Harris used the opportunity to criticize Trump on topics such as the failure of his immigration bill and his handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz participated in the interview, conducted by the outlet’s chief political correspondent Dana Bash.

The US presidential election is set for November 5, with Vice President Kamala Harris representing the Democratic Party and Donald Trump representing the Republican Party.