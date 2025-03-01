Trump Claims Zelensky Doesn’t Want Peace, Suggests Putin Does

US President Donald Trump has sparked controversy by suggesting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is “not a man that wanted to make peace,” while claiming Russian President Vladimir Putin is eager to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump made these remarks to reporters as he departed the White House after a tense meeting with Zelensky. He accused Zelensky of focusing too much on criticizing Putin and failing to take steps toward peace.

“He doesn’t have to stand there and say about Putin this, Putin that — all negative things,” Trump said, urging Zelensky to declare his intent to seek peace. “The Russian President, by contrast, is going to want to make it, he wants to make it, he wants to end it.”

Trump’s Criticism of Zelensky’s Desire for Peace

During the meeting, tensions flared when Trump questioned Zelensky’s commitment to ending the conflict. Trump also suggested that he might consider cutting off military aid to Ukraine, stating, “It doesn’t matter what I’m considering. I’m just telling you: You saw what I saw today. That was not a man that wanted to make peace.”

Trump further elaborated, stating, “If you want to end the war, you sign an agreement that’s going to take a period of time. It takes time. I want it to end immediately, and I think if you had a ceasefire, it would be a ceasefire, a real one that would end it.”

Trump expressed frustration with Zelensky’s refusal to accept a ceasefire, implying that without US support, Ukraine would not be able to win the war.

Zelensky, who was visibly defensive during the meeting, later responded to Trump’s comments during an appearance on Fox News. He acknowledged that the public clash between him, Trump, and Vice President J.D. Vance was “not good for both sides,” but stressed that Ukraine’s position on peace talks with Russia remains firm.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine would not engage in peace negotiations with Russia unless it received security guarantees to prevent future Russian aggression. “It’s so sensitive for our people,” he said. “And they just want to hear that America (is) on our side, that America will stay with us. Not with Russia, with us. That’s it.”

Zelensky’s Efforts to Keep US Support Amid Tensions

Zelensky viewed the Oval Office meeting as an opportunity to convince the US not to shift its alignment towards Russia. However, the meeting quickly deteriorated after Zelensky voiced concerns over trusting Putin’s promises to end the war.

The conversation took a contentious turn when Trump and Vance accused Zelensky of being ungrateful and failing to show enough appreciation for US support. “It’s going to be a very hard thing to do business like this,” Trump told Zelensky, as the two spoke over each other about Ukraine’s aid.

Vance added, “Again, just say thank you,” prompting Zelensky to push back, asserting that he had already expressed gratitude “a lot of times” to both the American people and President Trump.

Zelensky Reiterates Appreciation Despite Tensions

Following the heated exchange, Zelensky took to social media to reiterate his gratitude for US support. “Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people,” he wrote. “Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that.”

The meeting between Trump and Zelensky underscores the growing tensions between the two leaders and raises questions about the future of US-Ukraine relations amid the ongoing war with Russia.