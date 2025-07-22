Trump decides to withdraw US from UNESCO – White House

Washington: US President Donald Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from UNESCO, accusing the organization of supporting “woke, divisive cultural and social causes,” the White House said on Tuesday.

“President Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from UNESCO – which supports woke, divisive cultural and social causes that are totally out-of-step with the commonsense policies that Americans voted for in November,” White House deputy spokeswoman Anna Kelly was quoted as saying by the New York Post newspaper.