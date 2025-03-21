Trump Expects India to Lower Tariffs, but Will Proceed with Reciprocal Plan

New York: US President Donald Trump has expressed his expectation that India will substantially lower its tariffs, but he confirmed that the United States would proceed with its plan to implement reciprocal tariffs. In an interview published on Thursday, Trump emphasized that the US would continue to apply tariffs on India, matching the rates India imposes on American goods.

Trump Criticizes India’s High Tariffs

Trump shared his frustrations about India’s tariff policies, stating, “I believe they’re probably going to be lowering those tariffs substantially, but on April 2, we will be charging them the same tariffs they charge us.” He further criticized India as one of the highest tariffing nations globally, despite his strong relationship with the country. Trump added, “The only problem I have with India is their tariffs.”

India’s Response to Trump’s Criticism

In response to Trump’s remarks, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that India would lower tariffs on luxury cars and high-end motorcycles. The import tariff on luxury cars will be reduced to 70% from 125%, and the tariff on high-end motorcycles will decrease from 50% to 40%.

India-Middle East-Europe-Economic Corridor (IMEC) and Strategic Trade Alliances

During the interview, Trump also spoke about the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), an initiative launched at the 2023 G20 Summit in New Delhi. The project, which includes India, the United States, Saudi Arabia, the European Union, the UAE, France, Germany, and Italy, aims to establish a new trade route that connects India to Italy via the Middle East, and potentially across the Atlantic to the United States.

Trump expressed his support for the project, referring to it as the “greatest trade route in all of history.” The project is seen as a strategic countermeasure against other nations that may harm trade relations, with China being a likely target.

Trump’s Criticism of the European Union

Trump also renewed his criticism of the European Union, describing it as less friendly than some of the US’s trade adversaries. He said, “The ones that wouldn’t be as friendly to us in some cases treat us better than the ones that are supposed to be friendly, like the European Union, which treats us terribly on trade.”

This remark comes as India and the EU are in talks to finalize a free trade agreement by the end of 2025. Trump’s comments reflect ongoing tensions over the EU’s trade practices and his broader concern about the treatment of the US in international trade deals.

US Trade Agenda and Reciprocal Tariffs

Trump’s administration continues to focus on reducing trade imbalances by imposing reciprocal tariffs, encouraging countries like India to lower their tariffs in return for the same treatment from the US. His comments underline his administration’s push to ensure that the US is treated fairly in global trade and challenges long-standing trade policies of allies and rivals alike.

