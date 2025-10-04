Trump Issues Warning, But Israel Continues Bombing Gaza; 6 Killed, 20 Homes Destroyed

The Gaza Strip witnessed another night of heavy Israeli bombardment on Saturday, with at least six people killed and dozens of homes destroyed, according to Gaza’s Civil Defense Agency. The attacks continued despite an appeal from US President Donald Trump to halt the military strikes.

“It was an extremely violent night,” said Mahmoud Bassal, spokesperson for the Civil Defense Agency, speaking to AFP. He added that Israeli forces carried out multiple airstrikes and artillery shelling across Gaza City and other areas of the Strip, leaving widespread destruction in their wake.

Local authorities reported that four people were killed in a single airstrike on a residential building in Gaza City, while two more died in another attack in Khan Younis in the southern part of the territory. Bassal confirmed that at least 20 houses were completely destroyed overnight, leaving many families homeless.

Also Read: Trump hails Hamas’ promise to release all Gaza hostages

In response to the escalating crisis, Hamas released a statement acknowledging international and regional efforts, including those by President Trump, aimed at ending hostilities, facilitating a prisoner exchange, and enabling the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid.

Hamas reiterated its willingness to release all Israeli prisoners, both living and deceased, in accordance with the framework proposed by Trump. The organization also expressed readiness to begin immediate mediated talks to discuss specific terms. Additionally, Hamas called for the transfer of Gaza’s administration to an independent Palestinian technical body, supported by Arab and Islamic nations.

However, Hamas did not clarify whether it is willing to relinquish political control over Gaza, emphasizing that any discussion of governance must remain part of broader Palestinian national deliberations.

The situation remains tense, with the humanitarian impact mounting as residents grapple with the destruction and loss caused by the ongoing conflict.