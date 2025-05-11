Trump Offers to Mediate Kashmir Dispute After India-Pakistan Ceasefire Collapses

Washington: In a dramatic turn of events, US President Donald Trump on Sunday offered to mediate the Kashmir conflict, even as a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, which he praised as “historic and heroic,” was violated by Pakistan within hours of its announcement.

Trump Applauds Ceasefire, Warns of Potential “Millions of Dead” Scenario

Posting on his social media platform, Truth Social, President Trump hailed the ceasefire as a major diplomatic victory, stating that the region had been on the brink of catastrophe after days of intense military escalation following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

“Millions of good and innocent people could have died!” Trump warned, while praising the “strength and wisdom” of Indian and Pakistani leadership for halting aggression in time.

Trump Proposes Mediation in Kashmir, a Long-standing Flashpoint

While reiterating his pride in facilitating the ceasefire, Trump unexpectedly offered to mediate the Kashmir issue, which he referred to sarcastically as a “thousand-year conflict.”

“I will work with you both to see if, after a ‘thousand years’, a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir,” he posted, drawing both attention and criticism.

India, however, has consistently rejected third-party involvement in Kashmir, maintaining it as an internal matter and integral part of India. Any talk of mediation has long been a diplomatic red line for New Delhi.

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Within Hours: Drone Attacks and Shelling Reported

Despite the agreement, Pakistani forces breached the ceasefire within two hours of Trump’s announcement. Reports confirmed drone strikes and artillery shelling in multiple sectors including:

Akhnoor

Mendhar

R.S. Pura

Chamb

Bhimber

Gurez

Explosions were also reported in Srinagar, undermining the ceasefire that was to begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

India Responds Firmly: Foreign Secretary Confirms Adequate Retaliation

Speaking at a press conference, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Indian forces were responding “adequately” to the violations.

“This is a breach of understanding. The army is monitoring the situation closely,” Misri said, warning that Pakistan’s provocations had already compromised the credibility of the ceasefire.

Global Reactions and the Question of Feasibility

While the ceasefire was welcomed globally as a positive step toward peace, the swift violations cast serious doubt over the feasibility of long-term stability between the two nuclear-armed neighbors — particularly on contentious issues like Kashmir.

President Trump’s mediation offer is unlikely to find traction in India, and the Pakistani military’s actions post-ceasefire suggest a lack of internal consensus on de-escalation.

Ceasefire Fragile, Mediation Unlikely

The latest developments highlight the fragility of any diplomatic progress between India and Pakistan. Trump’s involvement has added a new layer to the geopolitical equation, but with ceasefire violations already underway and India’s firm stand on sovereignty over Kashmir, prospects for meaningful mediation remain bleak.