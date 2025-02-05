Trump Proposes US Takeover of Gaza Strip in New Middle East Peace Plan

In a bold and controversial proposal to address the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump has put forward a plan for the United States to take control of the Gaza Strip. The proposed solution involves relocating the 1.8 million Palestinians currently living in Gaza or displaced by regional instability to neighboring countries like Egypt and Jordan.

Trump Calls Gaza “A Symbol of Death and Destruction”

During a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump described Gaza as “a symbol of death and destruction” and highlighted the region’s long history of instability. Trump emphasized that Gaza has been “unlucky” for its residents, proposing that neighboring countries with “humanitarian hearts” offer assistance in providing shelter for the displaced Palestinians.

US to Assume Control of Gaza, Begin Reconstruction Efforts

The plan includes the United States assuming responsibility for Gaza itself, with the goal of dismantling dangerous unexploded bombs, removing destroyed buildings, and establishing new infrastructure to stimulate economic growth. Trump envisions this as a transformative plan that will create jobs, provide housing, and turn Gaza into a more prosperous and secure region for its people.

Strengthening US-Israel Relations and Sanctioning Iran

In his remarks, President Trump also reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering support for Israel, pointing to key actions such as lifting an arms embargo on Israel and withdrawing from the United Nations Human Rights Council, which he criticized for its bias. Trump also announced the reinstatement of maximum pressure on Iran, re-imposing stringent sanctions to limit the country’s ability to fund terror groups across the Middle East.

The Proposal Sparks Debate in the Middle East

While the proposal has gained attention, it has also sparked considerable debate. Critics question its feasibility and the potential impact on the broader Middle East peace process. Despite the concerns, President Trump expressed optimism that his plan could break the cycle of violence and offer a new, bold approach to resolving the long-standing Israeli Palestinian conflict.