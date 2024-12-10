Trump revisits ’51st US state’ joke, mocks Trudeau as ‘Governor of Canada’

New York: US President-elect Donald Trump has stirred a mix of laughter and debate by referring to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the “Governor” of the “Great State of Canada” after their recent dinner meeting.

Posting on his social media platform, Truth Social, the 78-year-old wrote, “It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada. I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in-depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!”

The comment quickly went viral, sparking amusement and confusion online as users debated whether Trump’s words were a deliberate jab.

Reports suggest the remark may have roots in Trump’s earlier suggestion to Trudeau that Canada could consider becoming the 51st state of the United States if his proposed 25 per cent tariffs were to devastate the Canadian economy.

Trump also reportedly warned of this outcome if Ottawa failed to address issues like illegal migration and drug trafficking, as per some media sources.

The remarks came during an unscheduled dinner at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida resort, where Trudeau sought to stave off the threatened tariffs on Canadian and Mexican products. These tariffs were allegedly linked to what Trump described as their failure to control cross-border illegal activities and drug trafficking into the US.

According to Fox News, Trump justified his proposed tariffs as necessary for border security, curbing drug trafficking, and reducing trade deficits. Trudeau, however, pushed back, warning that such measures could severely harm Canada’s economy.

During the dinner, Trump reportedly joked, “Maybe Canada should become the 51st state of the US and Trudeau could become its Governor,” prompting nervous laughter from the Canadian leader.

This meeting provided Trump with an opportunity to reiterate his vision for US-Canada relations ahead of his inauguration on January 20.

Trump has argued that the US subsidises Canada and Mexico to an excessive degree. “We subsidise Canada to the tune of over $100 billion a year, we subsidise Mexico to the tune of almost $300 billion. Why are we subsidising these countries? If we’re going to subsidise them, let them become (new) states,” he recently said in a TV interview.

In response to Trump’s comments and threats, Trudeau stated that his government is prepared to defend Canadian interests. He said that any US tariffs would be met with countermeasures, emphasising that such actions would ultimately harm American consumers by making products more expensive.

The diplomatic dinner at Mar-a-Lago served as a precursor to what could be tense negotiations between the two nations once Trump officially assumes office.