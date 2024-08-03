International News
Trump says agreed with Fox News to debate Kamala Harris on Sept 4
US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said he had reached an agreement with Fox News to hold debate with his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris on September 4 in Pennsylvania.
“I have agreed with Fox News to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th… The Fox News Debate will be held in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, at a site in an area to be determined,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.