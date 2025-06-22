Trump says US attacked three Iranian nuclear sites

Washington: US President Donald Trump announced that the United States has completed successful attacks on three Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

Speaking on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump confirmed that all aircraft involved in the operation have safely exited Iranian airspace.

“A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors,” Trump stated.

Trump Calls for Peace Following Military Strikes

The president described the operation as historic and emphasized the need for peace going forward. He declared:

“NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Iran must now agree to end this war.”

Trump also announced that he would address the nation at 10:00 p.m. from the White House to discuss the details of the military operation.

Also Read: Trump Warns of More Strikes After Iran Nuclear Site Bombings: “Peace Must Come Quickly”

Two-Week Ultimatum to Iran for Negotiations

Earlier, Trump gave Iran a maximum of two weeks to return to the negotiation table regarding its nuclear program, according to Xinhua news agency.

Background: Israeli Airstrikes and Iranian Retaliation

The US strikes come in the wake of an ongoing campaign by Israel against Iran’s nuclear facilities. Last week, Israeli airstrikes targeted several Iranian nuclear sites and senior military leaders, destroying infrastructure and killing dozens of Iranian commanders and nuclear scientists.

In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on various locations within Israel, escalating tensions in the region.