Trump Signs Executive Order to Begin Dismantling the U.S. Education Department

Washington: In a bold move, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to begin the process of dismantling the U.S. Department of Education, signaling a significant shift in the country’s educational policy. Trump stated that his administration would return educational authority back to the states, removing what he described as unnecessary federal oversight in the education system.

Trump’s Plan to Shut Down the Education Department

During a speech at the White House, President Trump explained, “We’re going to shut it down and shut it down as quickly as possible.” He criticized the Department of Education, claiming that it had not been effective in improving academic performance, particularly citing poor proficiency levels in reading and math among U.S. elementary, middle, and high school students. According to Trump, the department was “doing us no good” and needed to be dissolved in favor of returning control over education to individual states.

Preserving Essential Education Functions

While announcing the closure of the Education Department, Trump assured that key functions, such as Pell Grants, Title I funding, and resources for children with disabilities and special needs, would remain intact. These federal aid programs will be transferred and redistributed to other government agencies to continue supporting disadvantaged students.

Pell Grants are a critical form of financial aid for low-income students, while Title I funds support schools serving high numbers of students from low-income families.

Congressional Response and Legal Concerns

The executive order has sparked significant backlash from lawmakers, particularly from those on the left. Rep. Grace Meng and Rep. Mark Takano from the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus issued a joint statement condemning the move, calling it a “betrayal” of students, parents, and educators. They also criticized the decision, arguing that it is an unlawful action and that Congress must not allow the president to bypass its authority in this matter.

Critics argue that dismantling the Education Department would require congressional approval through legislation, as the creation and elimination of federal agencies generally require formal approval. It remains unclear how Trump plans to navigate the legislative process to achieve his goal.

Trump’s Longstanding Criticism of the Education Department

This executive order is the latest chapter in Trump’s long-standing criticism of the Department of Education, which he has accused of being ineffective despite substantial federal investments in education. He has often pointed to the poor performance of American students in various academic areas as evidence of the department’s failure.

Additionally, Trump has repeatedly criticized the department for harboring individuals with left-wing ideologies, even referring to it as a hotbed of “radicals, zealots, and Marxists” that expanded its influence through over-regulation and excessive guidance. Trump’s policy aims to minimize federal intervention and shift more control of education to the states, where he believes decisions can be made more effectively and with greater flexibility.

Also Read: Trump Expects India to Lower Tariffs, but Will Proceed with Reciprocal Plan

Education Department Workforce Cuts

As part of the broader restructuring plan, the Department of Education has already made significant cuts to its workforce. Trump noted that the department, which originally employed 4,000 people, had reduced its staff by nearly 50 percent, claiming that the “reduction in force” was successful.

While the process is still in its early stages, the executive order sets the stage for a major transformation of the U.S. education system, one that may face both legal challenges and strong political opposition.

Stay tuned for more updates as the situation develops and as Trump’s education policy continues to unfold.