Trump Tells Apple CEO Tim Cook Not to Expand Manufacturing in India

Doha: Former US President Donald Trump has revealed that he personally urged Apple CEO Tim Cook not to expand the company’s manufacturing operations in India, unless it is exclusively to serve the Indian market.

“They Can Take Care of Themselves,” Says Trump

Speaking at a business event in Doha, Qatar, Trump said,

“Told Apple CEO Tim Cook we’re not interested in you building in India, they can take care of themselves.”

His comments, reported by Bloomberg, reflect Trump’s continued push for US-based manufacturing, especially from leading American tech giants like Apple.

Apple to Increase Production in the US

During the same address, Trump stated that Apple will ramp up its production within the United States. While he did not provide specific figures, the remark aligns with his long-standing “America First” manufacturing agenda.

India Offers Tariff-Free Deal to US

Trump also claimed that India had offered a no-tariff deal on US imports in a bid to attract American businesses.

“India has offered us a deal where basically they are willing to literally charge us no tariff,” he added while addressing the gathering of business leaders.

Apple Accelerating India Shift Amid China Tariff Concerns

Despite Trump’s stance, recent reports suggest Apple is increasing its reliance on India to manufacture iPhones, particularly to navigate rising geopolitical tensions and tariff risks in China — its primary manufacturing base.

According to estimates, Apple aims to manufacture the majority of iPhones sold in the US at Indian facilities by the end of 2026. The tech giant currently sells over 60 million iPhones annually in the US, with around 80% made in China.

Strategic Shift Amid Global Trade Uncertainty

Apple’s pivot to India is seen as part of a broader strategy to diversify its supply chain and reduce overdependence on China. The company has been working with manufacturing partners like Foxconn and Pegatron to ramp up production capabilities in India.