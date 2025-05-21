Trump unveils 175 billion USD ‘Golden Dome’ missile shield project

SACRAMENTO: U.S. President Donald Trump has announced an ambitious $175 billion missile defense initiative named the “Golden Dome”, a nationwide missile shield project aiming to protect the continental U.S. from global aerial threats, including those launched from space.

Golden Dome: A Manhattan Project for Missile Defense

Flanked by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Space Force General Michael Guetlein, Trump revealed the Golden Dome missile shield from the Oval Office on Tuesday. The project, which he described as a “Manhattan Project-scale” undertaking, is set to be completed within three years—before the end of his current term.

The system is designed to use a network of space-based sensors and satellite interceptors to detect and neutralize incoming ballistic and hypersonic threats. Trump emphasized that it will integrate with current U.S. defense assets to form a seamless protective barrier.

“It’s a great day for America,” Trump said, showcasing a golden-themed map of the U.S. surrounded by visual representations of missile interceptions.

What Is the Golden Dome Missile Defense System?

Originally referred to as “Iron Dome for America”, the project was rebranded to “Golden Dome” by the Pentagon earlier this year. Unlike Israel’s Iron Dome, which primarily counters short-range threats, the U.S. version is being scaled to handle intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), hypersonic weapons, and space-launched threats.

Key Features:

Space-based early detection using low Earth orbit satellites

Real-time tracking and intercept capabilities

Integration with NORAD and existing missile defense systems

Satellite constellations proposed by SpaceX, Anduril, and Palantir

Funding and Congressional Support

Trump’s proposed $175 billion budget for the project is below Congressional Budget Office estimates, which projected costs between $161 billion and $542 billion over 20 years. However, Senator Tim Sheehy (R-MT), chairing the new “Golden Dome Caucus,” warned the final cost could reach into the trillions of dollars.

Republicans have moved to allocate $27 billion in initial funding through a broader $150 billion defense package, tied to Trump’s tax-cut reconciliation bill currently moving through Congress.

Technical and Political Challenges

Despite its grand vision, the Golden Dome project faces significant technical skepticism and political criticism.

Expert Concerns:

Scaling Complexity : Analysts note the difficulty in expanding a system like Iron Dome to cover a landmass 400 times larger.

: Analysts note the difficulty in expanding a system like Iron Dome to cover a landmass 400 times larger. Feasibility : The Union of Concerned Scientists labeled the project “fantasy,” pointing to decades of abandoned missile defense concepts.

: The Union of Concerned Scientists labeled the project “fantasy,” pointing to decades of abandoned missile defense concepts. Arms Race Fears: Critics argue the plan could violate arms-control treaties and provoke a global militarization of space.

General Guetlein to Lead Project

General Michael Guetlein, a former Space Force vice chief of operations with deep experience in missile defense, will spearhead the initiative. In March, he characterized the project as requiring “national will and top-level coordination”, comparing its scale to the original Manhattan Project.

Golden Dome’s Strategic Gamble

As the U.S. prepares to build one of the most expensive and technically advanced missile defense systems in history, questions remain over its viability, strategic wisdom, and global impact. The next three years will be critical in determining whether the Golden Dome becomes a cornerstone of American defense—or a cautionary tale of overreach.