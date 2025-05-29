Trump Urges 15% Cap on Foreign Students at Harvard

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump has called for a cap of around 15 per cent on the number of foreign students at Harvard University, while continuing to demand a full list of enrolled international students from the institution.

Trump Demands Transparency from Harvard

“Harvard has to show us their lists,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. “They have foreign students. About 31 per cent of their students are foreign-based. Almost 31 per cent. We want to know where those students come from. Are they troublemakers?”

Allegations Against International Students

Trump went further, claiming that many foreign students are “troublemakers” and linked their presence to influence from “radical left lunatics in this country.”

“I think they should have a cap of maybe around 15 per cent, not 31 per cent. We have people who want to go to Harvard and other schools but can’t get in because we have foreign students there,” he added.

Pressure on US Universities Escalates

Since returning to the White House, Trump has intensified his scrutiny of major US universities. Institutions that fail to comply with his administration’s directives may face severe consequences, including funding cuts.

Key Demands: Antisemitism and Diversity Reforms

The Trump administration’s demands include the eradication of antisemitism on campuses and the removal of diversity initiatives that prioritize minority groups.

Harvard Faces Legal and Financial Pressure

With billions in federal funding frozen, its tax-exempt status under threat, and several investigations underway, Harvard is currently facing an unprecedented crisis.

Visa Program Eligibility Revoked

On May 22, the Department of Homeland Security announced the revocation of Harvard’s eligibility for the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP). This move was seen as part of broader efforts to pressure the university.

Legal Battle Ensues

Harvard has filed a lawsuit against the federal government over this decision. A federal judge in Massachusetts has temporarily blocked the ban, with a court hearing scheduled for May 29. Harvard had previously sued the administration over funding cuts as well.

International Students at Harvard

According to Harvard’s own data, as of Fall 2023, international students comprised more than 27 per cent of its total student population. Currently, the university enrols approximately 6,800 international students and scholars from over 140 countries, most of whom are in graduate programs.