Trump Warns Of 25% Tariff on iPhones: Will the Tech Giant Shift Production Back to America?

Former US President Donald Trump has once again issued a stern warning to tech giant Apple, urging the company to shift iPhone manufacturing to the United States. He warned that failure to comply would result in steep import tariffs.

iPhones Sold in US Should Be Made in US, Says Trump

Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump stated, “The iPhones sold in the United States should be manufactured in the United States. Not in India or any other country.” He added, “If Apple fails to do that, they will have to pay at least 25 per cent tariffs to the United States.”

Following this post, Apple’s share price dipped by nearly 3 per cent, reflecting investor concerns over potential operational and financial implications.

Also Read: Plane Crash in San Diego Leaves Trail of Death and Destruction, Homes and Cars Ablaze

Apple’s India Manufacturing Plans Under Scrutiny

Apple had earlier announced its intentions to expand iPhone production in India, especially after US tariffs strained its China-based supply chain. Trump, however, is opposed to this move. During his recent visit to Qatar, he criticized Apple’s overseas operations and reiterated that large-scale manufacturing in India was “not acceptable.”

He emphasized that Apple must discontinue its international expansion and shift production back to the US to avoid penalties.

Trump’s Broader Tariff Strategy: EU Also Targeted

In addition to Apple, Trump has also taken aim at European Union nations. He announced that the US will impose 50 per cent tariffs on EU countries starting June 1, citing stalled trade negotiations as the reason. “Talks have stalled, so we are acting,” Trump declared.

Summary

Trump’s aggressive stance on reshoring manufacturing is part of his broader economic policy to boost domestic production and reduce reliance on foreign markets. His latest warnings could force Apple and other multinational corporations to reassess their global manufacturing strategies.