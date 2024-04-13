Trump warns that Israel-Iran row risks igniting a world war

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump has told reporters that the heightened tensions between Israel and Iran risk escalating into a world war.

“What’s going on with Israel could end up in a world war,” Trump said during a press conference alongside House Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday.

Trump added that a lot can happen between now and the November 5 vote for the US presidential election, especially under US leaders who are “incompetent.”

Trump hinted that he talked with a world leader relevant to this crisis but declined to reveal any details.

The former US president said this is a very dangerous period for the United States.

Iran is expected to take retaliatory military action against Israel in the coming hours or days in response to an Israeli strike in Damascus that killed senior Iranian military officials.