Trump’s Plan to End Birthright Citizenship: What It Means for Indian Americans?

President-elect Donald Trump has reignited a contentious debate with his vow to end birthright citizenship, a policy guaranteed by the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution for over 150 years. His remarks, calling the practice “ridiculous,” have raised concerns among immigrant communities, including the approximately 4.8 million Indian Americans residing in the United States.

Birthright Citizenship and Its Constitutional Basis

The 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868, ensures that “all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.” This provision has long been a cornerstone of U.S. citizenship laws, granting rights to anyone born on American soil, irrespective of their parents’ immigration status.

Trump’s plan to dismantle this principle would face steep legal hurdles. Amending the Constitution requires a two-thirds majority in both chambers of Congress and ratification by three-fourths of the states—an unlikely scenario. Additionally, any executive action aimed at bypassing these requirements would likely be challenged as unconstitutional.

Trump’s Argument Against Birth Tourism

A key argument from Trump and his supporters is that birthright citizenship encourages “birth tourism,” where foreign nationals travel to the U.S. specifically to give birth, securing citizenship for their children. Eric Ruark, director of research for NumbersUSA, an organization advocating for reduced immigration, stated, “Simply crossing the border and having a child should not entitle anyone to citizenship.”

Trump has also expressed a broader concern about family unity, suggesting that ending birthright citizenship might result in entire families being deported to avoid separating parents from their U.S.-born children.

The Impact on Indian-Americans

Indian-Americans, one of the fastest-growing immigrant groups in the U.S., could be significantly affected. According to Pew Research, around 1.6 million Indian-Americans were born in the U.S. and hold citizenship under current laws. If birthright citizenship were revoked, these individuals could face challenges proving their citizenship and accessing basic rights.

The American Immigration Council has warned of the broader implications. Without birthright citizenship, birth certificates could no longer serve as proof of citizenship, complicating legal processes for millions of Americans.

Expert Opinions and Legal Realities

Experts have cast doubt on the feasibility of Trump’s proposal. Alex Nowrasteh, vice president at the pro-immigration Cato Institute, dismissed the seriousness of Trump’s statements, noting his lack of action on the issue during his previous term. “He has been saying things like this for almost a decade,” Nowrasteh remarked.

Even Trump’s supporters acknowledge the legal barriers. Any attempt to revoke birthright citizenship would likely be tied up in prolonged legal battles, with the 14th Amendment serving as a strong defense for the current system.

Broader Implications

While Trump’s rhetoric on birthright citizenship has drawn attention, it also highlights the complexities of U.S. immigration policy. For millions of Indian-Americans and other immigrant communities, the potential changes pose a direct threat to their rights and futures.

At the same time, Trump’s statements underscore broader debates about immigration, national identity, and the legal frameworks that define citizenship in America. Whether or not these proposals gain traction, the discussion will undoubtedly shape policy and public opinion in the years to come.