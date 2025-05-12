Hyderabad

Trust Turned Tragedy: Hyderabad Student’s Terrifying Experience

Student Allegedly Assaulted in Bachupally A 20-year-old biomedical student from Chennai was allegedly assaulted by two individuals, including her friend, in Bachupally, Hyderabad.

Safiya Begum12 May 2025 - 16:27
Hyderabad: Student Allegedly Assaulted in Bachupally A 20-year-old biomedical student from Chennai was allegedly assaulted by two individuals, including her friend, in Bachupally, Hyderabad. The victim was reportedly brought to the city by her friend Ajay, who promised to arrange an internship for her in a pharmaceutical firm.

Table of Contents

Incident Details

  • The student was staying in a ladies’ hostel in Kukatpally.
  • On May 4, she was invited by Ajay to a party at his friend Hari’s flat in Rajiv Gruhakalpa, Nizampet.
  • She was allegedly served liquor, and after losing consciousness, Ajay and Hari assaulted her.
  • Following her complaint, Bachupally police registered a case and arrested the suspects.

Authorities are investigating the matter further. For more details, you can refer to the original report.

