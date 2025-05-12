Trust Turned Tragedy: Hyderabad Student’s Terrifying Experience

Hyderabad: Student Allegedly Assaulted in Bachupally A 20-year-old biomedical student from Chennai was allegedly assaulted by two individuals, including her friend, in Bachupally, Hyderabad. The victim was reportedly brought to the city by her friend Ajay, who promised to arrange an internship for her in a pharmaceutical firm.

Incident Details

The student was staying in a ladies’ hostel in Kukatpally .

. On May 4 , she was invited by Ajay to a party at his friend Hari’s flat in Rajiv Gruhakalpa, Nizampet .

, she was invited by Ajay to a party at his friend in . She was allegedly served liquor , and after losing consciousness, Ajay and Hari assaulted her .

, and after losing consciousness, . Following her complaint, Bachupally police registered a case and arrested the suspects.

Authorities are investigating the matter further.