Truth Uncovered: Video of Army Arrests After Pahalgam Attack Is NOT from Kashmir

In a heart-wrenching terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, 28 tourists lost their lives when six militants disguised in army uniforms opened fire after asking tourists for their names and religion. This tragic incident has been labeled the biggest terror attack in the region since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The incident sparked nationwide outrage, with citizens demanding strict action against the perpetrators. In the aftermath, a viral video began circulating on social media claiming to show Indian Army personnel arresting suspects linked to the terror attack.

Viral Video of Army Raids: False Claim Busted

A video shared widely on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) showed army personnel storming homes and arresting people. Users claimed the footage was from Kashmir, linked directly to the Pahalgam terror attack aftermath.

Also Read: Asaduddin Owaisi Calls Pahalgam Terror Attack an Intelligence Failure, Demands Accountability

One post by a user named Chandan Sharma read:

“These traitor heretics will now be treated right. The army has taken the lead. She is being taken out of the house.”

But is this claim true? Let’s find out.

Fact Check: Video is from Bangladesh, Not Kashmir

Upon closer analysis, the video does not feature Kashmiris, and the language spoken is not Kashmiri. Using Google Lens to perform a reverse image search on a keyframe of the video, several results pointed toward the video being six months old and originating from Bangladesh, not India.

The original source was a video uploaded by Jamuna TV, a Bangladeshi news outlet, on October 29, 2024. According to the description:

“The army conducted a 24-hour search operation in the Geneva Camp of Mohammadpur. Seven drug smugglers were arrested with two foreign weapons.”

This operation was part of an ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking and gang violence in Dhaka’s Geneva Camp, where six people had died in recent clashes.

Misleading Content Fuels Misinformation After Pahalgam Tragedy

The misrepresentation of old videos as current events connected to terrorism in Kashmir is highly misleading and contributes to spreading fear and confusion during a time of national mourning. Platforms and users are urged to verify facts before sharing such sensitive content.

While India mourns the innocent lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack, it’s crucial that misinformation doesn’t cloud reality. The viral video claiming to show Indian Army operations in Kashmir is false—the footage is from a 2024 drug raid in Bangladesh.