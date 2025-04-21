Truth Uncovered: Viral Video of ‘Bangladeshis Entering Bengal’ Linked to Religious Event in Dhaka!

New Delhi: Amidst ongoing unrest in Murshidabad, West Bengal over the newly passed Waqf Amendment Bill, a viral video circulating on social media has sparked misinformation. The video, showing a large group of Muslims arriving by boat, is being shared with the claim that people from Bangladesh are entering Bengal. However, a fact-check investigation reveals a different truth.

What’s the Viral Claim?

A video widely circulated on platforms like Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) shows a boat carrying several people, mostly men, dressed traditionally.

Social media pages and users claimed that:

“Mullahs from Bangladesh are reaching Bengal. The government is sleeping.”

“Muslims are crossing over from Bangladesh into West Bengal. President’s rule must be imposed.”

One viral post by a user named @ManojSr60583090 also featured the same narrative.

The Truth Behind the Video: It’s from Biswa Ijtema in Bangladesh

Upon investigation by Sajag fact-checking team, the video was traced to the annual Islamic gathering “Biswa Ijtema”, held in Tongi, near Dhaka, Bangladesh. The clue was the presence of a boy in a yellow shirt, who has been previously identified in multiple Ijtema-related videos.

Google search findings:

A report by ABP News confirms that the Biswa Ijtema 2025 is scheduled to begin on January 31 along the banks of the Turag River in Bangladesh .

confirms that the along the . The visuals match previous years’ crowd movements during the start of Ijtema.

Misinformation and Communal Narrative

The video is being misused to stoke communal tension amidst protests in Murshidabad. While there has indeed been violence and arson during protests against the Waqf law, this video has no connection to the events in West Bengal.

Official Appeal: Don’t Fall for Misinformation

Authorities and fact-checking organizations urge social media users to verify content before sharing, especially during times of social unrest.

Spreading false or communal narratives can have serious consequences and may be punishable under Indian law.

Viral Video is Misleading

The video claiming that Muslims are entering Bengal from Bangladesh is false. It actually shows devotees arriving at Biswa Ijtema, a major Islamic congregation in Bangladesh.