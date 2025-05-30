TS DOST Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released at dost.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially announced the TS DOST Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 today, May 29. Candidates who registered for the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) can now access their results on the official website — dost.cgg.gov.in.

Students who have been allotted a seat in Phase 1 must complete the self-reporting process by June 9, 2025. Failure to do so will result in the cancellation of their allotment. Those who do not receive an allotment in the first round are eligible to participate in TS DOST Round 2, beginning on May 30, 2025.

How to Check TS DOST 2025 Seat Allotment Result

Follow these steps to view your TS DOST Round 1 result:

Visit the official website: dost.cgg.gov.in Click on the link to log in to the candidate portal Enter your login credentials (DOST ID and password) Click on the “Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result” link View and download your allotment result PDF for future reference

Documents Required for TS DOST Phase 1 Admission Verification

Candidates allotted seats must report to their respective colleges with the following documents:

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets/certificates

TS DOST seat allotment letter

Valid ID proof (preferably Aadhaar)

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

What If You’re Not Allotted a Seat in Round 1?

Students who are not allotted seats in Round 1 can register for Round 2 from May 30 to June 6, 2025. Those who miss this window can still apply with a late fee of ₹400 until June 8. The TS DOST Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on June 13, 2025.

For the latest updates, registration details, and allotment schedules, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official TS DOST website — dost.cgg.gov.in.